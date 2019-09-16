As Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Shares Declined, Ftb Advisors Lowered Its Stake; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed by $4.13 Million Its Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.14M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,563 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 18,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 397,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company owns 608,604 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 5,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 66,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability reported 16,696 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 55,927 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. King Luther Capital Management reported 6,310 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 110,898 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. And Mgmt Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 34,761 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability owns 135,982 shares. Rhenman And Asset Mgmt Ab owns 90,000 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 160,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $42.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,276 shares to 144,499 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:NEE) by 4,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com Usd1 (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver invested in 0.06% or 4,903 shares. Choate Invest Advisors reported 4,199 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 330,982 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,764 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 7,726 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keystone Financial Planning owns 14,187 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department invested in 3,870 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,127 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,314 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 99 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 658 were accumulated by Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.67% or 712,404 shares. Jones Lllp invested in 0% or 5,057 shares.