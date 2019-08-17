As Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Share Value Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Raised Stake by $546,735; Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Upped Its Position by $739,815 as Market Value Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,366 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 70,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) by 205% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares to 69,916 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.