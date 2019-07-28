As Boeing Co Com (BA) Valuation Declined, Twin Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.67 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Aristeia Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 9,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 69,082 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.35M, up from 59,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. The insider Dadswell Charles sold 124 shares worth $34,734. On Friday, February 1 EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.