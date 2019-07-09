As Boeing Co Com (BA) Valuation Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $756,666; Ametek New (AME) Holder Suntrust Banks Upped Its Holding by $2.43 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 136.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 29,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,251 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 21,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 1.38 million shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $353.23. About 4.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.79 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Boeing Space and Launch Headquarters Moving to Florida’s Space Coast – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 9,499 shares to 19,586 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

