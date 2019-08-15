As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined, Wunderlich Securities Has Upped by $1.35 Million Its Position; Eagle Capital Management Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Has Upped by $10.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 158.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,791 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 2,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $327.1. About 3.55 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 416,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 38.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.34M, up from 37.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.10M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233 were accumulated by Farmers Commercial Bank. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 4,000 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rh Dinel Counsel has invested 6.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Securities Ltd Com accumulated 53,325 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 424,964 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 17,556 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 215,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Guardian Advsrs LP owns 3,585 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 80,843 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd reported 3,133 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX) by 35,468 shares to 101,926 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 62,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Aug 15, 2019 – Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – GuruFocus.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10,984 shares to 56,060 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 25,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,003 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).