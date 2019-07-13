As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Stake by $332,208 as Share Value Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 19,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.11 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc Cl A by 8,685 shares to 18,010 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (NYSE:SMG) by 4,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROLL).