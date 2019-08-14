As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Price Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut by $11.04 Million Its Stake; Dsm Capital Partners Has Lowered Its 58.Com (WUBA) Holding by $2.93 Million as Market Value Declined

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in 58.Com (WUBA) by 77.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 45,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 13,115 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 58.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 68,452 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 28,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 85,543 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63 million, down from 114,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $329.11. About 417,358 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,096 shares to 497,272 shares, valued at $95.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 7,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.14 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.