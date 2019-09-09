As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Price Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered by $756,666 Its Position; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increased Its Medifast (MED) Position by $1.44 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 11,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 315,012 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.18 million, up from 303,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $101.38. About 151,531 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 3.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

