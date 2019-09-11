As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Price Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $756,666; Lennox Intl (LII) Position Maintained by Seven Post Investment Office Lp

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $12.56 during the last trading session, reaching $382.05. About 6.49M shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1′; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 611,140 shares traded or 77.25% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd accumulated 1,898 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 109,014 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Natl Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,176 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 40,160 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Comm Bancorporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.06% or 1.54 million shares. Korea Inv owns 5,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 10,345 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Greenleaf stated it has 1,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny invested in 29,925 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Communication owns 193,440 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 696 shares. Mitchell Mngmt holds 2,421 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 781 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 231,867 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,702 shares. 11,200 were reported by Westwood Mngmt Il. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.07% stake. Leisure Cap Management owns 979 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Burns J W & Ny stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Ohio-based Foster Motley has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Capital Corporation invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 1,028 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.