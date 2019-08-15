As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Stralem & Co Has Trimmed by $1.02 Million Its Position; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $326.35. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 438,476 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 12/04/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO EYE PURCHASE OF TRONC: NYP; 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity firm Apollo seeks to raise more than $4B for 3rd natural resources fund; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO IS SAID TO PURSUE DEAL TO CREATE $700M TOWER OWNER

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leave It To The Experts, Buy Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo to Present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 22,424 shares. 76,375 are held by Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability. Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Knott David M owns 322,708 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 130,819 shares. Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 106,325 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 15,031 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Tiger Global has invested 5.87% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 10,097 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Destination Wealth holds 0% or 1,699 shares in its portfolio.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing to delay delivery of 777X version – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares to 291,830 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management holds 1.57% or 66,395 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4.37 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0.26% or 7,445 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs stated it has 61,709 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 7,437 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 15,493 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs accumulated 23,812 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 278,329 shares. France-based Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Dearborn Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ww Asset Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 36,810 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,566 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 487,163 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Company owns 7,034 shares. Bailard holds 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,083 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.85 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.