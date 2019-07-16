As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $850,773; Timpani Capital Management Has Raised Realpage (RP) Stake by $851,220

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 17,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 431,900 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,822 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 0.13% stake. First Retail Bank reported 9,117 shares stake. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Drexel Morgan And holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 875 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs accumulated 7,205 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 123,858 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd invested in 632 shares. 911,396 were reported by Egerton (Uk) Llp. 3,317 were accumulated by Ims Cap. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.64% or 142,000 shares. 3,970 are held by Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Company. Scott Selber Incorporated has 1.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,978 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 185,150 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,436 shares to 113,724 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 8,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,468 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors owns 5,208 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Lc stated it has 7,320 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Marsico Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 85,139 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 113,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.11% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Macquarie Group Limited owns 61,834 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ser Communications Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Globeflex Cap Lp owns 3,614 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc owns 193,103 shares. Carroll Fin, North Carolina-based fund reported 81 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.21% or 3.44M shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).