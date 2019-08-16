As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed by $756,666 Its Position; Monroe Bank & Trust Position in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 161,296 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 30,718 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pension has 540,750 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riggs Asset Managment holds 22,832 shares. Sabal Trust accumulated 2% or 59,118 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Co invested in 2,100 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc owns 30,150 shares. Franklin owns 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.15 million shares. Sei Invests Co invested in 0.32% or 250,885 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 1,075 shares. Buckingham Cap has 18,540 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 0.58% or 353,591 shares. 720 are held by Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corporation. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 616 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:BA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at the Boeing Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OMCL INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Omnicell, Inc. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.