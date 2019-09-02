As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) Trimmed by $7.38 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 69,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.73M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman & Brock Lc invested in 5.08% or 86,401 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 526,940 shares. 4,874 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cap International Ltd Ca invested 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Com has invested 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 0.39% stake. Company Bank & Trust has 113,026 shares. American Ins Co Tx, Texas-based fund reported 57,315 shares. Woodstock holds 3,334 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,216 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Life Ins Comm owns 17,556 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Oakmont Corporation reported 21.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Coldstream Cap Inc has invested 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Madison Invest has invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 506,841 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc accumulated 947,613 shares. Verition Fund Lc reported 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hrt Ltd reported 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fiduciary Tru has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 49,153 shares. Marvin & Palmer Associate Incorporated owns 57,724 shares. 20,990 are owned by Frontier Inv. Eqis Cap Management stated it has 19,872 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Company has invested 5.69% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Canandaigua Bank & Tru holds 0.67% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 32,787 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 2,465 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.