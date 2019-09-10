As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $756,666; Commerce Bank Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $696,987

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 16,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 134,211 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 150,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 17.01M shares traded or 66.29% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $368.67. About 3.90M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.56 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,137 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru holds 0.23% or 1,142 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,367 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 141,872 shares. Chatham Cap Gru holds 3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,600 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.44% or 9,302 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluestein R H & Co holds 116,783 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Holt Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Prns Lp has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 40,956 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 1,262 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Mgmt has invested 1.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meyer Handelman holds 45,298 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Alta Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt has 36,327 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,119 shares to 225,002 shares, valued at $42.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

