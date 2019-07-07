As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered by $756,666 Its Stake; As Yelp (YELP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake by $2.55 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 770,830 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory accumulated 58,848 shares. White Pine Lc reported 2,705 shares stake. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has 43,914 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btr Cap holds 3,528 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, At Comml Bank has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,882 shares. Regions Financial holds 45,261 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 4,700 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 7,025 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Freestone Limited Liability Company invested in 5,779 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Zeke Advisors Llc has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cannell Peter B And invested in 3,050 shares. Gladius Cap LP owns 11,486 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA), Qatar Airways Announce New Commitment for Five 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $295,521 activity. Donaker Geoffrey L sold $73,860 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63M for 79.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.