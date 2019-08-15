As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Raised Holding; Dearborn Partners Boosted Its Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Position by $934,720 as Market Value Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 23,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 492,957 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 469,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 176,360 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.36M, up from 158,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $326.22. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 10,645 shares to 442,074 shares, valued at $93.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 197,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,517 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,017 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd has 18,026 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated reported 1,674 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 1.22M shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2,109 shares. 854 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation invested in 20,218 shares. Hikari Power reported 2.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.27 million shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.15% stake. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.18% or 685 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.43% or 99,596 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.34% or 462,406 shares. 399,878 are held by Oakmont Corp. Legal And General Grp Pcl invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt owns 6,888 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Parametric Port Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 173,371 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 1.70 million are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 19,756 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Amg Natl Trust Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 9,164 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 16,262 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 21,671 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.03% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 7,970 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Assetmark holds 1,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.03% stake.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares to 9,322 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).