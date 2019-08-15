As Boeing Co Com (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Upped Its Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Holding by $440,298

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 65.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 1.27 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $325.79. About 2.69M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29,957 shares to 102,540 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Trust (IAU) by 34,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,575 shares, and cut its stake in Qualm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.15% or 16,943 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 25,467 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 11,572 shares. Financial Architects accumulated 1,169 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares reported 0.35% stake. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 552 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 40 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,706 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 3,644 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 64,158 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 1.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,590 shares to 72,441 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,181 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.