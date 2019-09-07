As Boeing Co Com (BA) Shares Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Holding by $697,611; Shareholder Alexandria Capital Boosted Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 6,793 shares to 70,279 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,820 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 171,833 shares stake. Assetmark accumulated 0.03% or 7,437 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 1.40 million shares. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 1,565 shares. Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 2,410 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 40,956 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. West Chester Advisors holds 1,848 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp accumulated 740 shares. Vestor Cap Lc stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 50 shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,000 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 5,189 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 401,210 are owned by Pointstate Limited Partnership.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares to 375,400 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 60,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Intermediate (SCHR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.