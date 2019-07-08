As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined, Stralem & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Litman Gregory Asset Management Cut Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake by $365,904; Market Value Declined

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc analyzed 7,623 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 11.69M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based First American National Bank & Trust has invested 0.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neuberger Berman Grp has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Diligent Lc accumulated 3,259 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Elm Limited Liability Com invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0.57% or 249,153 shares. The California-based Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Montag A And Associate holds 22,482 shares. 260,183 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 1.62% or 57,449 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 6,965 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,710 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.15 million shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares to 58,350 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

