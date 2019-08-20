As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holder Biglari Capital Boosted Position

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 30,198 shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary – GlobeNewswire” on May 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek US Holdings to Host Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “No Encore, Deck Still Stacked For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2018. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.