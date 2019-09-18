As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased by $1.20 Million Its Stake; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Declined

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,370 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, down from 159,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 10.09 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 14,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more – CNBC” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. East Coast Asset Llc holds 0.25% or 21,726 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors accumulated 0.25% or 150,277 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 72.24M shares. California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership has 6,005 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ally Inc stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Friess Lc holds 1.19% or 384,693 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 130,609 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.44% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.60M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa holds 114,157 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth holds 0.66% or 30,538 shares. 42,828 are owned by Aureus Asset Management Limited Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Mngmt has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,043 shares. 17,940 were reported by Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Com. New England Research And Mngmt owns 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,755 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Lc has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T Comml Bank Corp invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4.46 million shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild & Asset Us has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 336,420 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation reported 4,776 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hodges Mngmt has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Assetmark has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,209 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,690 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 12,367 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 13,815 shares to 54,761 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,989 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).