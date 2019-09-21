As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Alexandria Capital Boosted Its Position; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Holder Laffer Investments Decreased by $6.61 Billion Its Holding

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 59,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777.35M, down from 66,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 2,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,216 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, up from 8,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.71B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 6 shares to 2,680 shares, valued at $2.71 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,221 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.