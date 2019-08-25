As Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased by $697,611 Its Holding; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increased Its Stake by $3.56 Million

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 841,731 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,751 shares to 88,597 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 10,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation (Put).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Home Energy Reports from SoCalGas and Oracle Helped Customers Reduce Energy Use and Cut Carbon Emissions by 53,000 Tons – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

