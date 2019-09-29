As Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted Position by $370,552; Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Position in Intel (INTC) by $28.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 69.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 1,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,474 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 1,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 7,051 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.00M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Continually Eroding Market Share Is a Core Problem with Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Intel is optimistic about cloud spending and an AMD price battle – MarketWatch” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P (NYSE:MMP) by 850 shares to 13,540 shares, valued at $867.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp (NYSE:KYN) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,825 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,693 shares to 195,548 shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,771 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).