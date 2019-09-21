As Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Decreased by $4.80 Million Its Stake; At&T (T) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, down from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 292,280 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.79M, up from 248,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.