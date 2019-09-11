As Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stock Value Declined, Walleye Trading Has Lifted Stake; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Maple Capital Management Lowered Position by $5.04 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $794.55. About 494,103 shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.60 million, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $12.97 during the last trading session, reaching $382.46. About 6.77 million shares traded or 52.74% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Fincl Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Registered Advisor stated it has 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,792 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 4.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company owns 33,799 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.42% or 11,787 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 50 were accumulated by St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Clark Mgmt Group owns 58,336 shares. Suvretta Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 506,344 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moors Cabot reported 1.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Prtn owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,820 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 2,302 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,937 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Call) (NYSE:CPB) by 51,300 shares to 86,600 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCP) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 341 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 0% or 22 shares. Da Davidson And owns 24,182 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 2,433 shares. Capital Ca owns 830 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Old National Commercial Bank In accumulated 500 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 15,376 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Com owns 785 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated accumulated 3,763 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 273 shares. 95,154 are owned by Cap Guardian. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 79,018 shares. 339,065 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 2,890 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 32 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).