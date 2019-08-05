As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Position; Mariner Wealth Advisors Maintains Position in Fireeye (FEYE)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 295,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 739,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.97% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,529 shares to 427,377 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,813 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Inc Lc accumulated 874,752 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% or 300 shares. Essex Inv Management Comm Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 13,708 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Paloma Partners Mngmt Co owns 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 11,700 shares. 29,760 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 25,675 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 586,994 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 400 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 2.39M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2.36M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 136,285 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank has 8,723 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 117,784 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Llc holds 5,165 shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust & Management has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Guardian Trust Communications has 193,440 shares. 11,609 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments. Stonebridge Advisors Llc has invested 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,910 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 527 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 1.11 million shares. 1,240 were reported by Excalibur Corp. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc reported 79,609 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,813 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 1,547 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).