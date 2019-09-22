As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Taurus Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $9.88 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Ntv Asset Management Lifted Position

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,942 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.91 million, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,303 shares to 67,344 shares, valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32,490 shares to 106,132 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.