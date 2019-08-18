As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Decreased Its Stake; Fulton Bank Holding in Neogenomics (NEO) Has Decreased by $510,500 as Shares Rose

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 25,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 19,947 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 45,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 417,332 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Neon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Announces Leadership Transition and Reiterates Recently Increased 2019 Financial Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Funds by 288,861 shares to 839,974 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VSMAX) by 90,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Lc reported 210,807 shares. Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 196,046 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei accumulated 74,730 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 11,325 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nicholas Prns Limited Partnership owns 288,888 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 125,642 shares. Mackenzie invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 304,297 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 626,261 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 35,400 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,512 are held by Marathon Trading Limited Co. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 20,858 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 7,787 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 100 shares. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or holds 0.13% or 800 shares in its portfolio. First Business Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 3,394 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.17% or 9,308 shares. Permanens Capital LP reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation accumulated 10,719 shares. Natixis stated it has 695,462 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.53% or 14,543 shares. 5,628 are held by Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,516 shares to 128,063 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 20,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).