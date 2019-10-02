As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $539,448 Its Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, down from 22,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $364.67. About 1.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 76.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 49,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 15,268 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 5.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 72,542 shares to 172,542 shares, valued at $29.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,184 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 58.68M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peak Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,077 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust holds 43,038 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 38,170 shares in its portfolio. Spc Financial Inc owns 7,988 shares. Johnson Grp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,728 shares. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Company owns 22,765 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 4.02 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. 744,826 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd reported 153,780 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.34 million shares. Logan Mngmt owns 100,136 shares. Chase Inv Counsel invested in 4,620 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 15,268 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.52 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,986 shares to 28,932 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.13 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

