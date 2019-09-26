As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Css Trimmed by $579,124 Its Holding; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Market Valuation Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Css Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 409 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 12,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.43. About 541,963 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 23,000 shares to 39,580 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Company: A Dividend Worth The Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Argent Tru accumulated 2,237 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,250 shares. Security Natl Trust invested in 1,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 22,224 shares. Provise Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,370 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De has 2.49M shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 473,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Allstate Corp stated it has 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 3,033 are owned by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 226,914 shares. Godshalk Welsh Inc holds 2,125 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,395 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 510,042 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,350 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 116,552 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,040 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 545 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 39,417 shares. Usca Ria Llc has invested 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 21,485 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 6,741 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Altfest L J & Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Gp has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,279 shares. First Business Fin Ser holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,380 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,271 shares. American Inv Serv reported 605 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33B for 41.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 189,000 shares to 217,400 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Beyond Meat, Facebook and Boeing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.