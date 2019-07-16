As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Trimmed by $432,054 Its Position; Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped Its Holding

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 2245% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 1.41 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Hits More Turbulence; WageWorks Agrees to a Deal – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing’s Stunning Moment of Redemption – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – CIBR, PANW, SPLK, FTNT – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk Becomes A Strategic Acquisition Target For Several Major Players – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.