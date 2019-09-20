As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alesco Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Stake in Graham (GHM) Has Trimmed by $2.42 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp (GHM) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 120,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 592,679 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, down from 713,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 54,228 shares traded or 111.83% up from the average. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 06/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers Re-Sign K Graham Gano; 26/03/2018 – STELLAR CAPITAL APPOINTS SEAN GRAHAM AS PERMANENT CFO; 31/05/2018 – GRAHAM CORP – EXPECTS BALANCE BETWEEN DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL ORDERS, AS WELL AS ORDERS BY INDUSTRY, WILL CONTINUE TO BE VARIABLE BETWEEN QUARTERS; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Extreme Risk Protection Order Legislation; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE wit; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 02/04/2018 – Stedman Graham and Julius `Dr. J’ Erving Discuss Identity Development and Leadership in This Week’s House Call with Dr. J; 01/05/2018 – Power of Paparazzi: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Turn Up The Heat With Unretouched Images; 08/03/2018 – PFB CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ROBERT GRAHAM AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $379.25. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 68.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $603,090 for 82.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3,700 activity.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 165,503 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) by 16,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold GHM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.61 million shares or 2.67% more from 7.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Co reported 18,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com has 1,502 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 114,997 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,635 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 32,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 184,293 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 11,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 3,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Bragg Finance Advsr reported 19,093 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) or 47,248 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.23% or 82,189 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 677,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century holds 0% or 170,278 shares.

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,522 shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $253.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 32,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 1,055 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Minneapolis Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company holds 4.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 97,304 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,050 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Martin & Tn has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Us Bank De reported 586,028 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 6,817 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Lc stated it has 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Architects reported 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lesa Sroufe And, a Washington-based fund reported 1,262 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.87% or 18,926 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.32% or 435,514 shares.