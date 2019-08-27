As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Position by $767,334; Cabot Wealth Management Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 833,368 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 289.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 29,421 shares to 227,234 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 27,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.