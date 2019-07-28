As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Profund Advisors Increased by $731,901 Its Holding; Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Stake by $7.04 Million as Shares Declined

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 14,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 347,447 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.01 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $893,400 were sold by SAYER KEVIN R on Monday, February 11.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 177,696 shares, valued at $31.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs has invested 0.3% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Verition Fund Management Lc reported 4,993 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 241,800 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Whittier Tru accumulated 308 shares. Westpac holds 45,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Hrt Fin reported 2,704 shares stake. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 3,666 shares. Atria Investments reported 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Dowling Yahnke Ltd stated it has 0.61% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,158 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% or 97,714 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,492 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,531 shares to 19,568 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 7,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,221 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

