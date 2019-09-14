As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Private Wealth Partners Has Cut Holding by $520,884; Montgomery Investment Management Cut Its Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $339,500

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 930,668 shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,818 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41M, down from 49,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Finance Ltd holds 0% or 8,710 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 470,054 shares. Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Com reported 20,430 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Sun Life Fincl owns 3,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Patten Group Inc invested in 0.48% or 45,898 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 446,371 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp accumulated 0.03% or 34,711 shares. Hills State Bank And Trust holds 0.06% or 9,300 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 336,700 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 32,756 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Inc reported 26,324 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 254,300 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $63,000 activity.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $120.60 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advisors Limited Co accumulated 11,789 shares. Towercrest holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,381 shares. 5,239 are held by Johnson Group. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.12% or 1,026 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp owns 43,644 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability reported 143,776 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,789 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 582 shares. Whitnell holds 0.04% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed holds 1.01 million shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj owns 2,141 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Lynch Assocs In reported 20,901 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca accumulated 3,398 shares. Maryland Cap invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.41% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.