As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut by $1.22 Million Its Stake; Suncoast Equity Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $353,997 as Stock Price Rose

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 18.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $342.35. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,359 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates Incorporated holds 0.49% or 16,692 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & Com Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 21,908 shares. Btim Corp has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bath Savings Trust Co invested in 111,908 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Com invested in 1.18% or 32,892 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 35,756 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. S R Schill Assocs has 6,889 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap has 917,519 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc owns 127,256 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Gruss reported 36,450 shares. Bennicas And Associates has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lesa Sroufe stated it has 2,517 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Patten Grp Inc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,499 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Texas Instruments, Beyond Meat and Apple – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Leaks Alongside Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 997 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Services. Truepoint owns 1,154 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Burney owns 24,741 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Argent Trust Communication has invested 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 85,543 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 740 shares. Paradigm Asset Communication Lc reported 2,220 shares. Patten Gru owns 3,644 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 1.50M shares stake. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 13,099 shares stake. Korea Investment reported 452,691 shares. Calamos Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yhb Inv Advsrs accumulated 2,060 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Co reported 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Assocs Ct reported 1.43% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.51 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.