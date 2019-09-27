As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Mycio Wealth Partners Upped Stake by $742,924; Sound Shore Management Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Trimmed by $8.84 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 166,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 4.30 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.13M, down from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 1.32 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 132.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,584 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $383.93. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 83,574 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eidelman Virant Cap owns 40,740 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 195,844 shares. Andra Ap reported 33,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.81M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 411,892 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa invested in 31,964 shares. 778,061 are owned by Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd has 0.25% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,518 shares. 231,356 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 735 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Ww Corp has 151,149 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.38 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 64,308 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $151.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 74,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

