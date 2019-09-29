As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Holding; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Stake in Cerus (CERS) Increased by $3.72 Million as Shares Declined

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 1,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,205 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, down from 23,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 435.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 744,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 915,165 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 170,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 685,653 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 11/04/2018 – SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS AIR DEFENCE FORCES INTERCEPT MISSILE OVER NAJRAN – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – CERUS – EXPECT SEVERAL MORE SITES IN CONTINENTAL U.S. TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS FOR REDES STUDY IN COMING MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 08/03/2018 – CERUS SEES 2018 PRODUCT REV. $51M-$53M; 26/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Biggest Barrage as Yemen War Enters Fourth Year; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – Oil hits 3-year high after Saudis intercept Houthi missiles; 02/04/2018 – Cerus’ RedeS Phase 3 Red Blood Cell Study Expands Into the Continental U.S

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Cap Management invested in 0.2% or 874 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Com reported 384 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 12,367 shares. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 7,735 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. 49,051 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Logan Management holds 0.24% or 11,168 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 365 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 222 shares. Maple Mngmt holds 1.9% or 23,181 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 7,679 shares. Creative Planning invested in 215,668 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sky Inv Lc holds 942 shares. Needham Inv Limited Liability stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Incorporated invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buckingham Remains Tactically Bullish on Boeing (BA) – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Finding Steady Growth In Cerus Corporation For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cerus: Steady Growth And A Steady Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stephens sees 48% upside in Cerus in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cerus Corporation (CERS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cerus Corporation (CERS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $46,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 37,415 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 4,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Geode Capital Mngmt reported 1.80M shares. Athena Advisors Llc stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 909,320 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 54,487 shares. Garde Incorporated owns 13,385 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 193,233 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 136,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & holds 2.52% or 506,920 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Lp holds 29,399 shares. Pnc Service Gp invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,746 shares to 35,031 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 33,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,735 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).