As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered by $379,095 Its Position; Coe Capital Management Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $341,178 as Share Price Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $361.02. About 2.31M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 4.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H accumulated 116,783 shares. Hartford Fin accumulated 6,193 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 0.38% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. King Luther Management has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 37,662 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Vision Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 1,991 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt accumulated 2,242 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability owns 539 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Lp owns 149,257 shares. The California-based Fort Point Capital Partners has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Tru has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hrt Fincl Limited Company owns 6,543 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 2,566 shares in its portfolio. Dsc LP reported 1,122 shares.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares to 218,444 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.86 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.23 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.68% or 84,575 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 267,875 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated stated it has 9,429 shares. Park Circle Company invested in 1,300 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadinha Co Limited Company reported 181,856 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Invest House Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 52,934 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.75M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 2.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Invest & Retirement Grp invested in 5,262 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Savant Llc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). High Pointe Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 2.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 7,300 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has 290,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.