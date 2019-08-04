As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Cut Stake by $379,095; Donaldson Capital Management Has Lifted Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Position by $2.58 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 13,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 170,401 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, up from 156,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 86,525 shares to 306,945 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.36M shares. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 986 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 1.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 158,800 shares. Advent De invested in 65,500 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Gru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signaturefd Lc holds 5,575 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56,925 shares. Mathes Co Inc accumulated 9,460 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Citizens And Northern holds 0.98% or 4,625 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested in 0.24% or 2,045 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,632 shares. Guardian Investment accumulated 11,248 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated owns 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 247,562 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock or 1,328 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1,387 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,531 shares. 10,277 were reported by Indiana Tru And Investment Management. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs owns 6,543 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Natl Trust Co holds 0.99% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 52,232 shares. 42,802 are held by Covington Cap Management. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 101,580 shares. Hills Bankshares Co invested in 30,944 shares. Sabal Trust has invested 2.67% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware holds 14,952 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Smith Moore Commerce stated it has 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Violich Cap Mgmt reported 6,080 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 5,376 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares to 17,168 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,479 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).