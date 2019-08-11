As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Rose, Srs Investment Management Increased Holding

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 16.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.36 million, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 962,757 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares to 41,140 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,630 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 10,554 shares. 1,219 were reported by Jnba Advisors. Buckingham Capital Management Inc reported 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.38% stake. 619 are held by Golub Gp Lc. Palladium Prns Llc accumulated 0.89% or 32,549 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc holds 3,970 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Field And Main Bank & Trust invested in 5,297 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meridian Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 49,249 shares. Evercore Wealth Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,296 shares. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.