As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $2.03 Million; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $1.00 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 5,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,916 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 19,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.48% or $15.44 during the last trading session, reaching $191.02. About 4.40M shares traded or 188.74% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 5,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Loses an Order; iPhone Fears Sink Apple – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 32,933 shares to 47,682 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Sycamore Val I.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,225 are owned by Btim Corporation. Hightower Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.67% or 261,138 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 45,298 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 55,413 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cypress Grp Incorporated stated it has 15,539 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 38,336 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ancora Limited Co owns 19,667 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,370 shares. Choate holds 0.09% or 4,199 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust Co reported 55,409 shares. 790 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca. Strategic Advisors Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 10,153 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 92,511 shares to 131,557 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 57,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,045 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 18,482 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Company Inc accumulated 2,154 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,695 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 0.04% or 1,600 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 900 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cap Fund Management Sa holds 20,949 shares. 1,283 are held by Plancorp Lc. Btc Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,538 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd owns 1,156 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 6,768 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 0.28% or 4,172 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 176,408 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12.