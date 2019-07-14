As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Stake by $2.38 Million; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 88,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,992 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 106,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.87M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.57 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 32,466 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 18,255 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% or 1,041 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 167,140 shares. Tower Bridge, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 290,241 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 7,549 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 465,480 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Black Creek Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.52% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 209,407 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 6,960 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 37,264 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.35% or 48,307 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,583 shares to 212,064 shares, valued at $249.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Courage Miller Prtn has 814 shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 6,200 shares. Zeke Capital Lc has 11,787 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Llc has 1,519 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 45,632 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,469 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.8% or 8,814 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsr reported 4,560 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh owns 8,485 shares. Covington Mgmt owns 66,395 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 119,693 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0.01% or 25,859 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 2,339 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 1,667 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.