As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Stake; Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,310 shares to 18,360 shares, valued at $5.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).