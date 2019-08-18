As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Bluefin Trading Lowered Stake by $339,471; Df Dent & Co Stake In Wayfair (W) Was Has Upped

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wayfair (W) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 31,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 49,349 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 18,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wayfair for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 2.88M shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 2,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) by 324,000 shares to 473,500 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 18,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 467,958 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 591,809 shares or 1% of the stock. North Carolina-based Holderness Investments Company has invested 2.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Montag A And Associates Inc has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 151,450 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 24,591 are owned by Advsr Asset Management Inc. Harbour Inv Ltd has 2,010 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 4.60 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,124 were accumulated by Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 3,970 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 31,447 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aspiriant Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,368 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 20,717 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 5.46M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 691 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 50,425 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has 1,824 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 8,373 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 32,545 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited holds 45,407 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 274,204 shares. 18,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 53,607 shares. 137 are held by Catalyst Advsr Ltd. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.98M shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 775 shares to 49,892 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,324 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity.