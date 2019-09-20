As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Aldebaran Financial Cut Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Maintained by American Money Management Llc

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $379.6. About 3.08M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 37,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 4.31M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru holds 0.03% or 3,375 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Lc has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd holds 7,493 shares. 197,438 were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa. Nicholas Invest Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Harvest Capital invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kings Point, New York-based fund reported 650 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 4.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 27,288 were reported by Bartlett Lc. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 910,409 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability owns 12,734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 626,989 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,335 shares to 27,243 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashfield Prtn Ltd Llc holds 15,369 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 7,726 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Round Table Ltd stated it has 1,218 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Beaumont Finance Limited Company holds 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,974 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,058 shares. 803,292 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 441,876 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 543,388 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 52,389 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,094 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gradient Llc owns 9,629 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 500,876 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 40.73 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

