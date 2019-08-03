As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Its Position; Getty Rlty New (GTY) Position Maintained by Chatham Capital Group Inc

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 9,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 73,595 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 83,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 75,863 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caleres Inc (CAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Getty Realty Corp. Announces Appointment of Mary Lou Malanoski to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Getty Realty Corp (Holding Company) (GTY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Getty Realty Corp. Acquires Six Properties for $17 Million – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NIO, SYMC and USNA among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 231,548 shares. Navellier And has 26,150 shares. Bailard owns 9,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc reported 7,866 shares stake. Raymond James And has 23,640 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.14% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 174,708 shares. 8,626 are held by Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Monarch Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 198,626 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 21,938 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Goldman Sachs stated it has 275,898 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 7,397 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 189,995 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares to 315,860 shares, valued at $16.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,153 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 127,082 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $28.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr Co Inc Cl A by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,000 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management owns 1,822 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Amer Research & Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 850 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Creative Planning reported 210,764 shares. Millennium Limited Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,962 were accumulated by Security. Carroll Associates reported 3,539 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd holds 1.17% or 76,710 shares. 150,000 are held by Southpoint Cap Limited Partnership. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 1,867 shares. holds 0.64% or 7,709 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 4,094 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 41,626 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd. Zevenbergen Investments invested in 2,656 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.