As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $395,859; Northern Trust (NTRS) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Holding by $4.13 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 963,422 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares to 85,792 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,261 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares to 52,787 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

