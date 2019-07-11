As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Decreased Position; Harvest Management Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of stock or 4 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.11 million are held by Parnassus Invests Ca. Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 3,625 shares. Piershale Gru stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Orca Invest Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 553,877 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,613 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Llc. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 24,608 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth Management owns 68,975 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. 111,957 are owned by Howland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas owns 2.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 158,586 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd owns 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 82,286 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlantic Union National Bank Corp holds 41,631 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39.94 million shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs invested in 6,141 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,952 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 673 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T Comml Bank accumulated 231,867 shares. 5,690 are held by Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Company. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services reported 15,797 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advsr Llc owns 7,316 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Garde Cap invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 2,401 shares. Joel Isaacson & Com Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 19,989 shares to 169,967 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).